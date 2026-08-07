In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 75-100 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Jaunty-3W vs EMX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Emx
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|EMotorad
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|50-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|0.37 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 30 Minutes