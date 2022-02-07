Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs BGauss C12i

In 2023 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or BGauss C12i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
60 V 27 Ah
₹75,499*
*Ex-showroom price
C12i
BGauss C12i
Ex
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,4991,04,087
Ex-Showroom Price
75,49999,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,088
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6222,237

    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
    Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
    7 Feb 2022
    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor. (Jaunty electric scooter in image)
    AMO Electric launches Jaunty Plus electric scooter for 1.10 lakh
    7 Feb 2022
    Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to show a camouflaged prototype of the pure electric G-Class and AI-powered assistant, while the Concept CLA will make its North American debut.
    CES 2024: Mercedes-Benz to showcase G-Class EV, Concept CLA and AI-powered assistant
    25 Dec 2023
    Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.
    Bajaj Auto files Vector trademark in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming
    28 Dec 2023
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric two-wheelers with swappable batteries by 2025.
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric scooters by 2025, focusing on last-mile delivery segment
    27 Dec 2023
    BGAUSS C12i has a 2500-WATT electric motor.
    BGAUSS C12i electric scooter launched with 85 km of range, costs 99,999
    5 Sept 2023
    The updated Tesla Model Y is expected to come sporting a wide range of significant updates on the exterior and inside the cabin.
    Tesla to launch updated Model Y SUV next year, Giga Shanghai to start mass production in mid-2024
    27 Dec 2023
    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
28 May 2021
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept promises a striking design language blended with a capable drive and feature-loaded cabin.
First look: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept SUV
7 Jul 2020
    First look: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept SUV
    7 Jul 2020
    MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
    MG ZS EV: First Drive review
    24 Dec 2019
    View all
     