In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Pulsar 150
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 81,669
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-