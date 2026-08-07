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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Bajaj Pulsar 150

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 81,669 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty-3w Pulsar 150
BrandAmo MobilityBajaj
Price₹ 81,669₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-47.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
STD
₹81,669*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Length
1780 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm165 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1108 mm1060 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg148 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm785 mm
Width
700 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75-100 km705 km
Max Speed
25 kmph115 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTwin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasTelescopic, 31mm Conventional fork
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes.
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12V - 4Ah VRLA
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,5291,21,098
Ex-Showroom Price
81,6691,05,144
RTO
6,5338,942
Insurance
2,3277,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9452,602

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