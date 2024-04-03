HT Auto
In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs CT 125X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty-3w Ct 125x
BrandAmo MobilityBajaj
Price₹ 75,499₹ 74,016
Range75 km/charge-
Mileage-59.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
230 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1780 mm693
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Height
1108 mm810 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18°-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchShifting - All down, Seat - Quilted with TM foam, Total Seat Length - 700 mm, Rubber Tank Pads
Clock
Digital-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V 26 Ah-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,49986,853
Ex-Showroom Price
75,49974,016
RTO
06,451
Insurance
06,386
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6221,866

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Jaunty i Pro electric scooter has a claimed range of 120 km.
    Amo Mobility launches Jaunty i Pro at 1.15 lakh, gets 120 km of range
    3 Apr 2024
    In terms of looks, the Bajaj CT 110X looks more rugged whereas the Honda Shine 100 looks like a traditional commuter.
    Honda Shine 100 vs Bajaj CT 110X: Which affordable motorcycle should you get?
    12 Apr 2023
    Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.&nbsp;
    Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
    25 Aug 2022
    The CT125X is sold in three colour schemes. They all have the Ebony Black as the base colour and the colour of graphics change. It can be Green, Blue or Red.
    Bajaj CT125X: 5 things you should know
    30 Dec 2022
    Latest Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     