In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 75 km/charge. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Jaunty-3W vs CT 125X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Ct 125x
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 75,499
|₹ 74,016
|Range
|75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-