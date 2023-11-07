In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at 85,169 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Storm 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Storm 125 mileage is around 50.08 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less