In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less