In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour.
Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours.
Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
