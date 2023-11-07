In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at 90,741 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Jaunty-3W has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less