HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesJaunty-3W vs Magnus EX

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W vs Ampere Magnus EX

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Ampere Magnus EX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 75 km/charge and the Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour.
Jaunty-3W vs Magnus EX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty-3w Magnus ex
BrandAmo MobilityAmpere
Price₹ 75,499₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range75 km/charge121 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-7 Hrs.

Filters
Jaunty-3W
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
60 V 27 Ah
₹75,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W2.1 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
230 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm147 mm
Length
1780 mm1920 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg82 kg
Height
1108 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm685 mm
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18°13 Degree
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchFront Glove Box
Clock
Digital-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V 26 Ah2.29 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
75,4991,09,238
Ex-Showroom Price
75,4991,04,900
RTO
00
Insurance
04,338
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6222,347

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway will become the first highway in Uttar Pradesh to be using solar panels to light up the road.
    Bundelkhand Expressway to get solar-powered CCTV cameras to monitor overspeeding vehicles
    26 Jun 2024
    The 594-km long Ganga Expressway, which will connect Meerut and Prayagraj in the first phase, will become India's third longest expressway. It is expected to become operational by the end of this year.
    Ganga Expressway to open by year-end as Uttar Pradesh gets ready for four more
    28 Jun 2024
    The Pioneer 25 SUV uses a 75 kw hydrogen fuel cell as principal energy source, with the car capable of accelerating from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds and scale gradients of up to 130 per cent.
    Extreme H, world's first hydrogen-powered car race, unveils new model
    28 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Inster can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.
    Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     