In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W or Ampere Magnus EX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W Price starts at Rs. 75,499 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty-3W up to 75 km/charge and the Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty-3W in 1 colour.
Jaunty-3W vs Magnus EX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty-3w
|Magnus ex
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Ampere
|Price
|₹ 75,499
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|75 km/charge
|121 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hrs.