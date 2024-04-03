In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price). Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Gracy
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|8-10 Hours