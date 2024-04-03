In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Jaunty vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Shiga
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-