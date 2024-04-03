In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours.
Jaunty vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|10 Hours