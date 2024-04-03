In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Jaunty vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-