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Amo Mobility Jaunty vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Jaunty vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty Ntorq 125
BrandAmo MobilityTVS
Price₹ 56,852₹ 82,500
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1780 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Height
1108 mm1164 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
62 kg111 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm770 mm
Width
700 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,45197,834
Ex-Showroom Price
62,96482,500
RTO
09,153
Insurance
3,4876,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4282,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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