In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Jaunty vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-