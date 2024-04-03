HT Auto
Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 80-90 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty Rafiki zl3
BrandAmo MobilityTrinity Motors
Price₹ 56,620₹ 84,855
Range80-90 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W1 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Total Weight
230 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1780 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Height
1108 mm-
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Clock
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 27 Ah48 V/30 Ah
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99988,697
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99984,855
RTO
00
Insurance
03,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,906

