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Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Trinity Motors Amigo

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Trinity Motors Amigo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Amigo Price starts at Rs. 74,999 (last recorded price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the Amigo has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs Amigo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty Amigo
BrandAmo MobilityTrinity Motors
Price₹ 56,852₹ 74,999
Range75-100 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6 Hours3 Hrs.

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Amigo
Trinity Motors Amigo
Basic
₹74,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Length
1780 mm1800 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Height
1108 mm1050 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
62 kg55 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded Gas-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
18 Degree10 Degree
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,45178,681
Ex-Showroom Price
62,96474,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4873,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4281,691

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