In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M200 Price starts at 57,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 60-70 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M200 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M200 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less