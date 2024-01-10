In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at 51,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 60-70 km/charge and the Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less