Amo Mobility Jaunty or Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Polarity Smart Polarity Smart Sport Price starts at 40,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 60-70 km/charge and the Polarity Smart Sport has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Polarity Smart offers the Polarity Smart Sport in 3 colours.