In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|3-4 Hours (100%)