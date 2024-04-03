In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|6-8 Hrs.