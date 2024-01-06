In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at 51,750 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 60-70 km/charge and the Oma Star Li has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less