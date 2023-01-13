Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Lohia Oma Star

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DCBLDC
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99945,368
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99941,444
RTO
01,243
Insurance
01,181
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,332975

