In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Lectrix SX25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs SX25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Sx25
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|7-8 Hours