In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|3 Hrs.