In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Kinetic Green Zing choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zing Price starts at Rs. 67,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the Zing has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs Zing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Zing
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 67,990
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|4 Hrs.