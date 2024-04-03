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Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Kinetic Green e-Luna

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs e-Luna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty E-luna
BrandAmo MobilityKinetic Green
Price₹ 56,852₹ 69,990
Range75-100 km/charge110-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Charging Time6 Hours4 Hours

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X2
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1780 mm1985 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Height
1108 mm1036 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
62 kg96 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km110 km
Max Speed
25 kmph50 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W1200 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasDual, Hydraulic Damper with Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree7 Degrees
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours4 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,45194,525
Ex-Showroom Price
62,96469,990
RTO
05,599
Insurance
3,48718,936
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4282,031

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