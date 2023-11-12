Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
Intercity Neo
Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo
Lithium Ion
₹57,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DCBLDC
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge110 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph24 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99967,490
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99967,490
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,450

