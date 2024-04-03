In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 69,149
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|4-4.5 Hrs.