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Amo Mobility Jaunty vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty S1
BrandAmo MobilityiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 56,852₹ 54,999
Range75-100 km/charge75-180 km/charge
Battery Capacity-2.1 kWh
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
*Ex-showroom price
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S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite-Graphene
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1780 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Height
1108 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes18 L
Kerb Weight
62 kg101 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph42 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
249 W1.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasAdjustable Spring Loaded Telescopic
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic 75 mm Travel
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree9 Degree
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchRated Power - 1.2 kW
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes18 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,45158,446
Ex-Showroom Price
62,96454,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4873,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4281,256

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