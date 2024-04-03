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Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Jaunty vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty Xblade
BrandAmo MobilityHonda
Price₹ 56,852₹ 78,803
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-162 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1780 mm2013 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Height
1108 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
62 kg143 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm795 mm
Width
700 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasHydraulic, Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,4511,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
62,9641,09,264
RTO
08,741
Insurance
3,4878,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4282,727

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