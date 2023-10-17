In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less