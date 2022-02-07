Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Honda Livo

In 2023 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99990,996
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99978,500
RTO
06,280
Insurance
06,216
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,955

    Latest News

    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
    Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
    7 Feb 2022
    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor. (Jaunty electric scooter in image)
    AMO Electric launches Jaunty Plus electric scooter for 1.10 lakh
    7 Feb 2022
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    2023 Honda Livo in Athletic Blue Metallic colour scheme.
    2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details
    18 Aug 2023
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     