In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Hero Lectro C8i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C8i Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the C8i has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs C8i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|C8i
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 39,999
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|6.4 Ah
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|3-4 Hrs.