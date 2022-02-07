Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Hero Electric Photon

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Hero Electric Photon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹72,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W1000-1400 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99990,258
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99986,391
RTO
00
Insurance
03,867
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,939

    Latest News

    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
    Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
    7 Feb 2022
    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor. (Jaunty electric scooter in image)
    AMO Electric launches Jaunty Plus electric scooter for 1.10 lakh
    7 Feb 2022
    Hero Electric offered several Photon electric scooters to the Ladakh Police administration.for patrolling duties. The Photon electric scooter will come with a 26 Ah battery pack. The electric scooter also offers a top speed of 45 kmph.
    Hero Electric powers Ladakh Police with Photon electric scooters
    23 Sept 2022
    View all
      News

