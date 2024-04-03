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Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Hero Pleasure Plus

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Jaunty vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty Pleasure plus
BrandAmo MobilityHero
Price₹ 56,852₹ 69,766
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1780 mm1769 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Height
1108 mm1161 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
62 kg104 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm-
Width
700 mm704 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal Wheel
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph75 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasSwing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkBottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Speed Control SwitchSide Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - Optional
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,45181,377
Ex-Showroom Price
62,96469,766
RTO
05,581
Insurance
3,4876,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4281,749

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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