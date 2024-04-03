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Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Hero HF 100

In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Jaunty vs HF 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jaunty Hf 100
BrandAmo MobilityHero
Price₹ 56,852₹ 59,489
Range75-100 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-97.2 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6 Hours-

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 26 Ah La
₹56,852*
*Ex-showroom price
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HF 100
Hero HF 100
STD (non-OBD-2B)
₹59,489*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Amo Mobility Jaunty Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
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Specification
Length
1780 mm1965 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Height
1108 mm1045 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
62 kg109 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm805 mm
Width
700 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-2.75-18 Rear :-2.75-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
75 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Spring Loaded GasSwingarm with 2-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Speed Control Switch-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
66,45168,869
Ex-Showroom Price
62,96459,489
RTO
03,569
Insurance
3,4875,811
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4281,480

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