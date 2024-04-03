In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Hero Destini Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini Prime Price starts at Rs. 69,430 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini Prime engine makes power & torque 9.09 PS PS & 10.38 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Destini Prime mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Jaunty vs Destini Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Destini prime
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 69,430
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-