In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Enigma Ambier choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price). The range of Jaunty up to 75-100 km/charge and the Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Jaunty vs Ambier Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Ambier
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 57,000
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|160 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.78 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|6-8 Hrs.