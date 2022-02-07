Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty vs EeVe Your

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge50-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99951,900
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99951,900
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,115

    Latest News

    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
    Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
    7 Feb 2022
    Customers can choose between the shell/armour level, exterior colour, and liners range in Royal Enfield's MiY section for jackets.
    Here's how to customise jackets through Royal Enfield's ‘Make it Yours'
    14 Oct 2021
    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor. (Jaunty electric scooter in image)
    AMO Electric launches Jaunty Plus electric scooter for 1.10 lakh
    7 Feb 2022
    The new MiY program starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,200 for helmets and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,250 for t-shirts.
    Now customise your Royal Enfield helmet, t-shirt under Make-It-Yours program
    28 Jan 2021
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery | All Things Auto
    3 Jul 2023
