Amo Mobility Jaunty vs EeVe Wind

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or EeVe Wind choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wind
EeVe Wind
STD
₹50,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge50-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99954,900
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99954,900
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,180

