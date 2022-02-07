Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty vs BGauss A2

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or BGauss A2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
A2
BGauss A2
Lead Acid
₹52,499*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DCBLDC
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge75 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99952,499
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99952,499
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,128

    Latest News

    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor.
    Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
    7 Feb 2022
    The Jaunty Plus model is powered by a 60 V/40 Ah advanced lithium battery along with a high-performance motor. (Jaunty electric scooter in image)
    AMO Electric launches Jaunty Plus electric scooter for 1.10 lakh
    7 Feb 2022
    Hero Electric will expand in the premium electric two-wheeler segment under the new A2B brand
    Hero Electric enters premium electric bike segment under new A2B brand
    31 Aug 2023
    BGauss is manufacturing its scooters at Chakan plant near Pune.
    BGauss to launch two 'Made-in-India' electric scooters later this year
    30 Jul 2021
