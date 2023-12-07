In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Benling India Benling Aura choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Benling India Benling Aura choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benling India Benling Aura Price starts at 73,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 60-70 km/charge and the Benling Aura has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Benling India offers the Benling Aura in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less