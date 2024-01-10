In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE Price starts at 74,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jaunty up to 60-70 km/charge and the BattRE Electric ONE has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric ONE in 7 colours. ...Read More Read Less