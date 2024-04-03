In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon Price starts at Rs. 68,077 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 125 Neon engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 Neon in 7 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Pulsar 125 Neon mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Jaunty vs Pulsar 125 Neon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Pulsar 125 neon
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 68,077
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|51.46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-