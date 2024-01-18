Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Platina 110 H Gear
Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear
Disc BS6
₹59,738*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless DC-
Motor Power
249 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99981,242
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99966,739
RTO
05,869
Insurance
05,579
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3321,746

