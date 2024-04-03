In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Jaunty vs Platina 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Platina 100
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 65,407
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|102 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-