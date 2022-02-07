In 2023 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Bajaj CT110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT110 Price starts at 50,483 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, CT110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively.
Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Bajaj offers the CT110 in 6 colours.
Jaunty has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
The CT110 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
