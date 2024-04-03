In 2026 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at Rs. 56,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours. Jaunty has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Jaunty vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jaunty
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Amo Mobility
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 56,852
|₹ 74,016
|Range
|75-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-