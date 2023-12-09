In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Amo Mobility Jaunty Price starts at 56,620 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price).
Amo Mobility offers the Jaunty in 2 colours.
Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours.
Jaunty has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl.
