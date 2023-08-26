Saved Articles

Amo Mobility Jaunty vs Ampere Reo Elite

In 2024 Amo Mobility Jaunty or Ampere Reo Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Jaunty
Amo Mobility Jaunty
60 V 27 Ah La
₹56,620*
*Ex-showroom price
Reo Elite
Ampere Reo Elite
LA
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless DCBLDC
Motor Power
249 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge60 ± 5 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,99942,999
Ex-Showroom Price
61,99942,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,332924

